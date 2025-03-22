Supreme Court Judges’ Delegation Visits Manipur

A five-member delegation of Supreme Court Judges led by Justice B R Gavai, who is also the Executive Chairman of National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) arrived in Imphal today morning. Upon arriving at Imphal, three Judges of the delegation, Justice Gavai, Justice Vikram Nath and Justice M M Sundresh visited Churachandpur and attended the inauguration program of legal services camp, health camp, legal aid clinics there.

They also distributed relief materials to internally displaced persons (IDPs) who are taking shelter at a relief camp.

The team of Supreme Court Judges also participated in the enrolment campaign in which eligible IDPs were enrolled as beneficiaries for various schemes. On the returning journey to Imphal, they visited relief camps in Bishnupur district and heard grievances faced by IDPs. The judges will attend a function to be held at Manipur High Court In Imphal tomorrow.