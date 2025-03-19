Great One-Horned Rhinoceros population in West Bengal increases to 392

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Great One-horned Rhinoceros population in West Bengal has increased to 392 from 229. The Rhino census was conducted on the 5th and 6th of March, across Jaldapara National Park, Gorumara National Park, Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary and parts of Jalpaiguri Reserve Forests, covering an area of 396 square kilometres.

In a press release, the West Bengal forest department has informed that the Rhinoceros population in Gorumara National Park recorded between 58 to 63 with an average estimate of 61, whereas in Jaldapara National Park, the estimate is within the range of 327 to 334 with an average estimate of 331. Jaldapara National Park of West Bengal is the second largest habitat of the One-Horned Rhinoceros after Kaziranga National Park of Assam.

631 forest staff have participated in the Rhino census with the active involvement of 15 NGOs and civil society groups.