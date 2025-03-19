Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Great One-Horned Rhinoceros population in West Bengal increases to 392

Mar 19, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Great One-horned Rhinoceros population in West Bengal has increased to 392 from 229. The Rhino census was conducted on the 5th and 6th of March, across Jaldapara National Park, Gorumara National Park, Chapramari Wildlife Sanctuary and parts of Jalpaiguri Reserve Forests, covering an area of 396 square kilometres.

In a press release, the West Bengal forest department has informed that the Rhinoceros population in Gorumara National Park recorded between 58 to 63 with an average estimate of 61, whereas in Jaldapara National Park, the estimate is within the range of 327 to 334 with an average estimate of 331. Jaldapara National Park of West Bengal is the second largest habitat of the One-Horned Rhinoceros after Kaziranga National Park of Assam.

631 forest staff have participated in the Rhino census with the active involvement of 15 NGOs and civil society groups.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana Deputy CM presents ₹3.04 lakh crore budget for 2025-26

Mar 19, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Maharashtra: CM Fadnavis vows to punish perpetrators of recent Nagpur violence

Mar 19, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP ATS arrests Jr Manager for allegedly leaking sensitive info to Pak agent

Mar 19, 2025

You missed

URDU SECTION

گوریا کا عالمی دن: چھوٹے پرندوں کو خوش آمدید

20 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Business decisions now factor in national security like never before, says Jaishankar at Raisina Dialogue

20 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
OTHER TOP STORIES

Prez, PM Modi congratulate NASA team on safe return of Sunita Williams & others from space

20 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India calls for release of all hostages in Gaza

20 March 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!