NHRC opens entries for short films on human rights

AMN / NEW DELHI

National Human Rights Commission, NHRC has opened entries for its sixth annual competition for short films on human rights. NHRC has said that the aim of the award scheme is to encourage and acknowledge cinematic and creative efforts of citizens, irrespective of their age, towards the promotion and protection of human rights. Entries have been invited online only.

The award money has been doubled this year with prize of 2 lakh rupees for the best film, 1.5 lakh rupees for the 2nd best and 1 lakh rupees for the third best. The last date to receive entries is 15th October. Entries have to be sent online at nhrcshortfilm@gmail.com using google drive folder.