NHRC notice to WB for detailed report on Jr. Doctor’s death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to West Bengal’s Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police and asked for a detailed report within two weeks on the death of a junior woman doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. NHRC said, the report is expected to include the present status of the investigation being conducted by the police and action taken against the responsible persons. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim.

