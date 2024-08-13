THE INDIAN AWAAZ

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC notice to WB for detailed report on Jr. Doctor’s death

Aug 13, 2024

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to West Bengal’s Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police and asked for a detailed report within two weeks on the death of a junior woman doctor in Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. NHRC said, the report is expected to include the present status of the investigation being conducted by the police and action taken against the responsible persons. The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim.

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Kiren Rijiju & George Kurian Launch Haj Application 2025 & Jiyo Parsi Scheme Portal

August 13, 2024
CAMPUS

National Medical Commission Issues Advisory for Safe Work Environment at Medical Colleges & Hospitals

August 13, 2024
REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: Junior Doctors Strike to Protest Doctor’s Rape & Murder Case

August 13, 2024
Media

Govt extends deadline for receiving suggestions on Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill

August 13, 2024