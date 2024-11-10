The Indian Awaaz

NHRC, MEA to organise ITEC Executive Capacity Building Programme on Human Rights for NHRIs of Global South

Nov 10, 2024

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs will organize a six-day Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Executive Capacity Building Programme from tomorrow to the 16th of November in New Delhi. Senior officials of National Human Rights Institutions from eight countries including Maldives, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand among others will participate in the programme.

NHRC said that the programme aims at enhancing the promotion, protection and strengthening of human rights across diverse regions. It added, the programme will enrich the participants’ knowledge by offering a platform for sharing best practices, experiences, and ideas related to the promotion and protection of human rights.

