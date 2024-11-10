J-K: Army’s commando killed, 3 injured in ongoing Kishtwar gunfight

file photo

AGENCIES / Srinagar

In Jammu and Kashmir an army’s para commando was killed while three others were injured in a fierce gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest area of Jammu & Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, officials said.

They identified the slain as Rakesh Kumar, of 2 Para Special Forces who earlier had suffered severe bullet injuries during face off with terrorists in the area.

The officials said that three other soldiers were also injured in the ongoing operation, however their condition is stated to be stable.

The encounter broke out around 11 am on Sunday when joint search parties of the Army and Police intercepted the terrorists in the Keshwan forest, a few kilometres from the spot where the bullet-riddled bodies of VDGs Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were found.

Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by security forces in the general area of Bhart Ridge in Kishtwar following the recent killing of two Village Defence Guards (VDGs).

Three to four terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area and a massive search operation is underway. More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, another joint anti-terrorist operation concluded this evening in the Zabarwan forest area of the Srinagar district.

Police sources said the cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched in the area this morning based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists.

Army’s Chinar Corps spokesperson said, one unidentified terrorist was killed yesterday in the operation in Rajpura Sopore area of Baramulla district.

Army’s White Knight Corps in a post on X said: “#GOC #WhiteknightCorps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of #Braveheart, Nb Sub Rakesh Kumar of 2 Para (SF). Sub Rakesh was part of a joint #CI operation launched in general area of # Bhart Ridge #Kishtwar on 09 Nov 2024. We stand with bereaved family in this hour of grief.