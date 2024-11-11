Justice Sanjiv Khanna takes oath as 51st Chief Justice of India

Staff Reporter

Justice Sanjiv Khanna today took oath as the 51st Chief Justice of India. President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Justice Khanna at a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Justice Sanjiv Khanna succeeded Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, who demitted office yesterday. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several Union ministers, and judges of the Supreme Court attended the ceremony, among others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed best wishes to Justice Sanjiv Khanna on taking oath as Chief Justice of Supreme Court of India. In a social media post, Mr Modi said, he attended the oath taking ceremony of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who has been sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India. He conveyed best wishes for his tenure.