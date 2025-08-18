NHRC issues notice to  Punjab police in journalist’s assault case

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab for a reported assault on a journalist by two police officers. In a statement, the NHRC said it took suo motu cognisance of a media report about the assault, which reportedly took place on the 1st of this month in the Gurdaspur district of the state. The Commission has asked the DGP for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It has been asked to include the status of the investigation in the matter and the health of the victim journalist.