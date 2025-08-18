Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notice to  Punjab police in journalist’s assault case

Aug 18, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP) of Punjab for a reported assault on a journalist by two police officers. In a statement, the NHRC said it took suo motu cognisance of a media report about the assault, which reportedly took place on the 1st of this month in the Gurdaspur district of the state. The Commission has asked the DGP for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. It has been asked to include the status of the investigation in the matter and the health of the victim journalist. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Water Level Of River Yamuna Rises Above Warning Mark In Delhi

Aug 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NH-10 Reopens After 6 Days of Landslide Disruption in Sikkim and Kalimpong

Aug 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Nitish Kumar welcomes decision to nominate C.P. Radhakrishnan as NDA’s VP candidate

Aug 18, 2025

You missed

CAMPUS

Prof Rizvi Assumes Charge as Registrar of Patliputra University, Sets High Academic Goals

18 August 2025 10:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

پروفیسر ابو بکر رضوی نے رجسٹرار کا عہدہ سنبھالا، پاٹلی پترا یونیورسٹی کو نئی بلندیوں تک لے جانے کا عزم

18 August 2025 10:37 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Water Level Of River Yamuna Rises Above Warning Mark In Delhi

18 August 2025 10:29 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

NHRC issues notice to  Punjab police in journalist’s assault case

18 August 2025 10:28 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!