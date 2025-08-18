NH-10 Reopens After 6 Days of Landslide Disruption in Sikkim and Kalimpong

Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Aug 18, 2025
NH-10 Reopens After Six Days of Landslide Disruption in Sikkim and Kalimpong

The National Highway number 10, connecting Sikkim and Kalimpong to the rest of the country, reopened to traffic today after remaining closed for six days due to continuous landslides. The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) had to put lot of effort to clear the route, especially at 2the 9th Mile area, where a section of the road collapsed into the Teesta river.

Another major obstruction was at Selfie Dara. Repeated landslides hampered the restoration work. After extensive debris clearance, slope stabilisation, and road widening, the NHIDCL managed to restore traffic movement, bringing much relief to commuters and transporters to this region.

