NHRC issues notice to Bihar government over reported botched up cataract surgeries at Muzaffarpur hospital

AMN / WEB DESK

National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the Bihar government over reported botched-up cataract surgeries resulting in removal of eyes of several patients at a government hospital in Muzaffarpur.

The Commission took suo motu cognizance of a media report that the eyes of six patients had to be removed due to botched-up cataract surgeries at Shrikrishna Medical College & Hospital, SKMCH in Muzaffarpur, Bihar on the 22nd of last month.

A press release from the Commission said the doctors may require removing the eyes of about a dozen more patients due to infections after the surgery. It said, as per medical protocol, a doctor could conduct up to 12 surgeries, but in this case, the doctor conducted surgery on 65 patients.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violation. Conducting eye surgeries in such a reckless manner, violating norms of the medical protocols at a government hospital, is a serious matter of concern.

The notice issued to the Chief Secretary, Bihar has called for a detailed report on the matter.