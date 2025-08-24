NHAI Fines Toll Agency ₹20 Lakh for Misbehaving with Army Personnel

SUDHIR KUMAR

National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has imposed a penalty of 20 lakhs rupees on the toll collecting agency for misbehaving with army personnel. It has also terminated the contract and debarred the toll collection agency from participation in bids for one year. In a statement, Road Transport and Highways Ministry said that the performance security of the agency amounting 3.66 crore rupees will be encashed towards repair or replacement cost of the damaged equipment and infrastructure at the Bhuni Toll Plaza on Meerut-Karnal section.



NHAI also instructed all toll collection agencies to take strong action against their employees who indulge in unruly behaviour with the road users and public representatives. NHAI had organized a training for all toll plaza staff on the topic ‘Enhancing Customer Interaction and Communications Skills at the Toll Plazas.’



The Ministry said that a ‘Show-Cause Notice’ was issued to the toll collecting agency, seeking an explanation about the incident. The reply from the agency was not found to be satisfactory. It said that the agency was found to be in direct violation of contract obligations involving misconduct by toll staff, physical altercation, damage to public property and disruption of fee collection operations.