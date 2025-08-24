India celebrates National Space Day 2025: PM Modi lauds space sector reforms

BISHAHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a video address on National Space Day 2025, hailed the enthusiasm of India’s youth and the relentless achievements of its scientists, describing the occasion as a source of national pride. Speaking on the theme “From Aryabhata to Gaganyaan,” PM Modi underscored India’s storied past and ambitious future in space exploration, emphasizing that the country’s space sector is now a beacon of inspiration for young Indians.

Celebrating India’s milestones, the Prime Minister highlighted the nation’s historic feat of becoming the first to reach the Moon’s South Pole two years ago and its emergence as the fourth country globally to master space docking-undocking capabilities. He recalled his recent interaction with Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who unfurled the Tricolour at the International Space Station, evoking immense pride. “The courage and dreams of New India’s youth are boundless,” PM Modi said, announcing the creation of an “Astronaut Pool” to nurture young talent and propel India’s space ambitions.

Technological Leap and Future Goals

PM Modi outlined India’s rapid strides in cutting-edge technologies like semi-cryogenic engines and electric propulsion. He expressed confidence that the Gaganyaan mission, India’s first manned spaceflight, will soon be launched, followed by the establishment of an indigenous space station in the coming years. “India has reached the Moon and Mars; now, we must explore deeper into the cosmos,” he declared, emphasizing that the mysteries of space hold critical answers for humanity’s future.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the growing role of space technology in governance, citing its use in crop insurance assessments, fishermen’s safety, disaster management, and the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan. “India’s progress in space is directly enhancing the lives of ordinary citizens,” he said, noting that National Meet 2.0, held on August 22, aimed to expand the use of space-tech across government sectors.

Reforms and Private Sector Push

Reflecting on his Independence Day address, PM Modi reiterated India’s “Reform, Perform, Transform” mantra, crediting a decade of reforms for unshackling the space sector. He highlighted the rise of over 350 space startups, which are driving innovation, and announced that India’s first privately built PSLV rocket and private communication satellite are in the pipeline. An Earth Observation Satellite Constellation under a public-private partnership is also underway, opening vast opportunities for the youth.

Challenging the private sector, PM Modi asked, “Can we create five unicorns in the space sector in the next five years?” He urged the industry to scale up from 5–6 annual launches to 50 launches per year within the same period, assuring full government support for next-generation reforms to achieve this vision.

Inspiring the Next Generation

PM Modi lauded ISRO’s initiatives like the Indian Space Hackathon and Robotics Challenge, which are sparking interest among students. He also celebrated India’s hosting of the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, where nearly 300 participants from over 60 countries competed, and Indian students won several medals. “This is a testament to India’s growing global leadership in space,” he said.

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that India’s space journey will soar to new heights. “The infinite expanse of space reminds us there’s no final destination,” he said, urging startups to innovate for public service and wishing the nation a bright future on National Space Day.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, ISRO officials, scientists, and other dignitaries attended the event.