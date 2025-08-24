Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

ISRO completes first Integrated Air Drop Test for safe crew recovery in Gaganyaan mission

Aug 24, 2025
AMN / WEB DESK

ISRO has successfully accomplished first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for end to end demonstration of parachute-based deceleration system for Gaganyaan missions. It was a critical exercise to validate the parachute system that will bring back astronauts safely under the  mission, from its spaceport in. This test is a joint effort of ISRO, Indian Air Force, DRDO, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard.


The Test was designed to evaluate full suite of parachutes that will slow down and stabilise the crew module during re-entry and splashdown of the actual human spaceflight mission. This included two drogue parachutes which are conical or funnel-shaped devices with open ends, for initial slowing down, followed by pilot chutes and three main parachutes to ensure safe descent.


Additionally, ISRO is also preparing for upcoming tests such as the second Test Vehicle Demonstration (TV-D2) mission and the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission (G1), which will pave the way for India’s maiden human spaceflight.

