BSF arrests Bangladeshi official for attempting illegal entry into India at border check post

BSF arrested a high official of Bangladesh while he tried to illegally enter India through Hakimpur checkpost at indo-Bangladesh border. Md. Arifuzzaman was ACP, Rangpur Metropolitan Police during the Hasina-regime. He was the Secretary of the Army.

He later went on hiding at Satkhira when the Yunus government had come to power in Bangladesh. Taking advantage of rains and natural calamities, he tried to cross the border last night when the jawans of 143 no. battalion of BSF arrested him and handed him over to the Swarupnagar police station.

Some documents have been recovered from Md. Arifuzzaman. The Basirhat court has sent him to 14 days’ jail custody today. Bangladesh High Commission has been apprised of the issue.