CISF launches its first all-women commando unit to boost gender parity

AMN

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has launched its first all-women commando unit to boost gender parity. Training is underway at the Regional Training Centre in Barwaha, Madhya Pradesh.

30 women personnel are undergoing an 8-week advanced course at the Centre. The programme includes physical fitness, weapons training, live-fire drills, rappelling, and survival exercises.



These commandos will be deployed in Quick Reaction Teams and Special Task Forces at high-security sites. At least 100 women from Aviation Security Groups and sensitive units will be trained in the first phase. CISF aims to make this a regular part of its training and reach 10% women representation. Currently, women make up 8% of the force, with 2,400 more recruits expected next year.