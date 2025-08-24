Prime Minister of Fiji arrives in New Delhi on three-day visit to India

Staff Reporter

Union Minister JP Nadda called on visiting Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Delhi this evening. The Prime Minister of Fiji arrived in New Delhi today on a three-day visit to India. Mr Rabuka was received by Minister of State for Education and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar at the airport. The Fijian Prime Minister is accompanied by his spouse Sulueti Rabuka. The delegation include Minister of Health and Medical Services, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and senior officials.



External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that this is the first visit to India by Prime Minister Rabuka in his present capacity. During his visit to New Delhi, the Fiji Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.



The visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Fiji. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen close people-to-people ties.