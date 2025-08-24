Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Prime Minister of Fiji arrives in New Delhi on three-day visit to India

Aug 24, 2025

Union Minister JP Nadda meets Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

Union Minister JP Nadda called on visiting Fiji Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Delhi this evening. The Prime Minister of Fiji arrived in New Delhi today on a three-day visit to India. Mr Rabuka was received by Minister of State for Education and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region Sukanta Majumdar at the airport. The Fijian Prime Minister is accompanied by his spouse Sulueti Rabuka. The delegation include Minister of Health and Medical Services, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and senior officials.


External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that this is the first visit to India by Prime Minister Rabuka in his present capacity. During his visit to New Delhi, the Fiji Prime Minister is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. He will also call on President Droupadi Murmu.


The visit underscores the longstanding and enduring ties between India and Fiji. It reaffirms the continued commitment of both countries to further strengthen the bilateral relationship across all sectors and deepen close people-to-people ties.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

CISF launches its first all-women commando unit to boost gender parity

Aug 24, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

BSF arrests Bangladeshi official for attempting illegal entry into India at border check post

Aug 24, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

ISRO completes first Integrated Air Drop Test for safe crew recovery in Gaganyaan mission

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

SPORTS

145th US Open Begins in New York with Star-Studded Lineup

25 August 2025 12:08 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
SPORTS

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement from cricket

24 August 2025 11:59 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

بنگلہ دیش نے پاکستان کے نائب وزیرِاعظم کے دعوے کو مسترد کیا

24 August 2025 11:50 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

बांग्लादेश ने पाकिस्तान के उप प्रधानमंत्री का दावा खारिज किया, कहा– 1971 के मुद्दे अब भी अनसुलझे

24 August 2025 11:46 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!