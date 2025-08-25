Amit Shah slams opposition for protests against Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lashed out at opposition parties for the protests against the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill. In an interview with a news agency, Mr Shah alleged that opposition leaders are trying to form and run the government even when they are jailed. He termed the protest by the opposition parties against the bill as undemocratic.

He highlighted that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself who had insisted on bringing the office of the PM under the aegis of this bill. Quoting the Representation of the People Act of India, Mr Shah said, if any elected representative is sentenced for two years or more, then he or she will be relieved from their position as a Member of Parliament. On the Opposition’s boycott of the Joint Parliamentary Committee JPC on the 130th Amendment Bill, Mr Shah says, the JPC will do its work and the existing people will work.