Israeli officials vow to press ahead with offensive on Gaza City

AMN / WEB DESK

Planes and tanks have pounded parts of Gaza City as Israel plans to seize the territory’s largest urban area. Residents have spoken of uninterrupted explosions in the northern and eastern parts of the city. Israeli officials vowed to press ahead with the offensive on Gaza City.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is acting and will continue to act with full force to defeat Hamas, to secure the release of all the hostages and to bring the war to an end under the conditions set by Israel. On Friday, Katz had said attack plans had been approved and warned that Gaza City would be razed unless Hamas agreed to Israel’s terms to end the war, including the release of all hostages and Israel’s permanent security control over the enclave.

Earlier, the Israeli military in a statement said it had expanded its assault on the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip by dismantling terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, eliminating militants, and strengthening operational control in the area. It added that expanding combat into additional areas was aimed at preventing Hamas fighters from regrouping.