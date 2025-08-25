Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Israeli officials vow to press ahead with offensive on Gaza City

Aug 25, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Planes and tanks have pounded parts of Gaza City as Israel plans to seize the territory’s largest urban area. Residents have spoken of uninterrupted explosions in the northern and eastern parts of the city. Israeli officials vowed to press ahead with the offensive on Gaza City.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is acting and will continue to act with full force to defeat Hamas, to secure the release of all the hostages and to bring the war to an end under the conditions set by Israel. On Friday, Katz had said attack plans had been approved and warned that Gaza City would be razed unless Hamas agreed to Israel’s terms to end the war, including the release of all hostages and Israel’s permanent security control over the enclave.

Earlier, the Israeli military in a statement said it had expanded its assault on the Jabaliya area in the northern Gaza Strip by dismantling terrorist infrastructure above and below ground, eliminating militants, and strengthening operational control in the area. It added that expanding combat into additional areas was aimed at preventing Hamas fighters from regrouping.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah slams opposition for protests against Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill

Aug 25, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Prime Minister of Fiji arrives in New Delhi on three-day visit to India

Aug 24, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

CISF launches its first all-women commando unit to boost gender parity

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Rado Celebrates the Art of Timeless Gifting

25 August 2025 5:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

جنوبی ایشیا میں نئی صف بندیاں، بھارت کی خارجہ پالیسی کے لیے نیا چیلنج

25 August 2025 5:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत की बढ़ती कूटनीतिक चुनौतियाँ

25 August 2025 4:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ARTICLES TOP AWAAZ

India’s Growing Diplomatic Challenges

25 August 2025 4:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!