Fiji PM Rabuka Meets President Murmu; India Reaffirms Commitment to Pacific Island Ties

Prime Minister of Fiji Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka today called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu said, India remains committed to strengthening its relations and development partnership with the Pacific Island Countries, among which Fiji remains a special partner.

She said that capacity building has always been an important pillar of India-Fiji relations, including through the ITEC training programmes for Fijian officials in Indian institutions.

President Murmu noted that digital technologies have brought about a revolution in financial inclusion in India, and that the country will be happy to share its initiatives such as UPI payment systems, Jan Dhan, and Aadhar with Fiji. Both leaders expressed confidence that this visit will open new avenues for cooperation, which will benefit the people of both countries.