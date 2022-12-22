Newly elected lawmakers of Nepal take oath of office and secrecy

AMN/ WEB DESK

Newly elected lawmakers of Nepal took an oath of office and secrecy on Thursday.

Senior-most parliamentarian Pashupati Shumsher Rana administered the oath to the lawmakers at the parliament building in New Baneshwar.

The lawmakers reached the parliament wearing traditional dresses of various ethnic groups. According to Article 88 of Nepal’s constitution, every member of the parliament should take an oath as provided in law before taking part for the first time in the meeting of the parliament and its committees.

Likewise, Section 75 of the House of Representatives Election Act, 2017 also requires newly elected lawmakers to take an oath of office and secrecy.

Senior-most lawmaker Rana took the oath from President Bidhya Devi Bhandari on Wednesday. Rana will preside over the House until a Speaker is elected.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the Federal Parliament Secretariat hosted a reception today in honour of the new members of the House of Representatives (HoR) on the premises of the Federal Parliament Building.