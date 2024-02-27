New Zealand to repeal world-first law banning tobacco sales for future generations

AMN

New Zealand is all set to repeal the world-first law banning tobacco sales for future generations. The new coalition government elected in October 2023 confirmed the repeal will happen on Tuesday as a matter of urgency, enabling it to scrap the law without seeking public comment, in line with previously announced plans. Even after the researchers and campaigners warned of the risk that people could die as a result, the new government is moving ahead with its decision. The Associate Health Minister of New Zealand Casey Costello has said that she will soon be taking a package of measures to the cabinet to increase the tools available to help people quit smoking.