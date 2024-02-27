President Biden Expects Ceasefire in Israel-Gaza Conflict by Next Monday

AMN

United States President Joe Biden expressed hope that there will be a ceasefire in Israel-Gaza war by next Monday, as negotiations to halt hostilities and secure the release of captives appear to gather pace. Mr Biden said this in New York, as an Israeli military delegation had flown to Qatar for intensive talks.

The negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the US, seek to secure a six-week-long pause in fighting between Israel and Hamas to allow aid into Gaza, where the United Nations said that some 2.3 million people are on the brink of famine.

Meanwhile, the US said Israel has agreed to halt military activities in Gaza for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which is likely to begin on March 10 and end on April 9.