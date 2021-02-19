PM Modi suggests special visa scheme for doctors and nurses, within SAARC countries
LG Puducherry, directs CM Narayanasamy to prove his majority in Assembly on 22nd February
PM Modi for special visa scheme for medical professionals within SAARC countries
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
COVID-19: WHO reports large drop in new cases amid global vaccine rollout
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Feb 2021 04:11:43      انڈین آواز

New Education Policy focuses on research and innovation; says PM at Visva-Bharati University

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the New Education Policy was a major step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and it gives strength to research and innovation.

PM was addressing the convocation ceremony of Visva Bharati University through video conferencing.

Mr. Modi said many people who are spreading terror and violence across the world are also highly educated, highly skilled, on the other hand, there are educated people who are risking their lives and stationed at hospitals and labs to save people from a pandemic like Covid-19. It’s not about ideology but a mindset, he asserted. Prime Minister said what one does depends upon whether the mindset is positive or negative. There is scope for both of them. The path is open for both of them. It is in our hands to decide if we want to be a part of the problem or the solution, he said.

The Prime Minister said Knowledge and Power come with lot of responsibility and called upon the students to strive to maintain unity in diversity. Mr. Modi said Universities stand for endless knowledge and skill or knowledge are not static, but ever evolving. He lauded the Vishwa Bharati for the dedicated service it is rendering for the welfare of the poor.

The Prime Minister said VishvaBharati is not just a university, but a part of a vibrant tradition. He said had Gurudev wanted to see Vishwa Bharati as just a university, he could have named it Global University, but he named it Vishwa Bharati University. Mr. Modi said for Gurudev Tagore, Visva Bharati was not merely a place of knowledge, but it was an attempt to reach the topmost goal of Indian culture.

He praised the songs and poetry of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore and said they are gaining global popularity for imparting knolwedge to readers. Remembering Chhatrapati Shivaji on his Birth anniversary today, the Prime Minister quoted a poem written by Tagore on Shivaji.

The Prime Minister said it was inspiring and delightful to take part in the convocation ceremony of a great instituition. He said it would have been a lot better had he been present personally to take part in the Convocation ceremony today. West Bengal governor and rector of the university Jagdeep Dhankar, union education minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhrial Nishank and MOS education Sanjay Dhotre were also present on the occasion.

A total of 2,535 students received their degrees during the ceremony. Visha-Bharati was founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921. It is the oldest Central University in the country. In May 1951, Visha-Bharati was declared as a Central University and an Institution of National Importance by an Act of Parliament. The University followed the pedagogy devised by Gurudev Tagore, though gradually it evolved in the format in which modern Universities developed elsewhere. The Prime Minister is also the Chancellor of the University.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL: Morris becomes most expensive overseas player, K.Gowatham and Shahrukh Khan also get multi-million deals

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi South African allrounder Chris Morris created history as he , became the IPL' ...

Delhi Capitals pick up Steve Smith and Umesh Yadav at the IPL Auction

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi  Delhi Capitals acquired World Cup-winning player Steve Smith , speedstar ...

خبرنامہ

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!