UP: Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP of Hatching Conspiracies at Booth Level
Bangladesh Telecom Regulator bans PubG, Free fire apps
Jaishankar speaks to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
Myanmar govt in exile committed to repatriation of Rohingyas
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Aug 2021 04:48:20      انڈین آواز

New Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups, youth: PM Modi

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and youth working in this sector. In a series of tweets, Mr. Modi said, it will open up new possibilities for innovation and business and help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology and engineering to make India a drone hub.

He added that the new rules usher in a landmark moment for this sector in India. The Prime Minister said, the rules are based on the premise of trust and self-certification and approvals, compliance requirements and entry barriers have been significantly reduced.

Centre announces Drone Rules-2021

The Centre has announced Drone Rules-2021 which reduced the Yellow Zone from 45 kilometres to 12 kilometres from the airport perimeter. No permission is required for operating a drone in Green Zones and upto 200 feet in the area between eight and twelve kilometres from the airport perimeter.

As per the rules, the coverage of drones has been increased from 300 to 500 kilograms to include heavy payload-carrying drones and drone taxis. The number of permissions has been reduced from twenty-five to five. No security clearance will be required before any registration or licence issuance. The government has also reduced fees for permissions to nominal levels. The maximum penalty has also been reduced to one lakh rupees.

This will, however, not apply to penalties in respect of violation of other laws. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade will regulate the import of drones. No pilot licence will be required for operating nano drones and micro drones for non-commercial use. All drone training and examination will be carried out by an authorised drone school.

Drone corridors will be developed for cargo deliveries and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Promotion Council to be set up to facilitate a business-friendly regulatory regime.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Mohammedan Sporting to face Indian Air Force in opener of the Durand Cup

Harpal Singh Bedi Mohammedan Sporting Club - the first Indian winners of the Durand Cup - will take on Indi ...

Muskan, Rohit Chamoli, Bharat Joon in the finals at ASBC Asian Junior Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 25 August:  Promising youngster  Muskan displayed her brilliant form ...

It is overwhelming to be nominated FIH Rising Star of the Year; Midfielder Vivek Prasad

Harpal Singh Bedi Hockey midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, shortlisted for the FIH Rising Star of the Year A ...

خبرنامہ

آزادی کی تاریخ میں جن کا دوکوڑی کا بھی حصہ نہیں وہ ملک کو بربادکررہے ہیں:مولانا ارشد مدنی

مظفرنگر فساد متاثرین کی بازآبادکاری   نئی دہلی،25/اگست 2021:ص ...

سڑک تحفظ کی نگرانی اورنفاذ کے لئے نوٹی فیکیشن

FILE PHOTO نئی دہلی، سڑک ، ٹرانسپورٹ اورشاہراہوں کی وزارت نے 1 ...

افغانستان کی تازہ صورت حال

اشرف غنی بہت جلد وطن واپس لوٹنے کی کوشش کریں گے WEB DESKافغ ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz