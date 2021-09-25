New Delhi slams Islamabad for misusing UN platforms to spread false propaganda against India

AMN / WEB DESK

New Delhi has slammed Islamabad for misusing platforms provided by United Nations to propagate false and malicious propaganda against India.

In its right to reply in response to the reference made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, India’s first secretary at the United Nations, Sneha Dubey said Islamabad has an established history of aiding and abetting the terrorists.

She added that regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has resorted to spread false and malicious propaganda against India.

These attempts are nothing but seeking in vain to divert the global attention from the sad state of Pakistan where terrorists are roaming free.

One has also to see to it how the lives of ordinary people, especially belonging to the minority communities are turned upside down.

The Indian representative at United Nations told that the member nations know that Pakistan has a policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists.

She stated that Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India and Pakistan must vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

She added that the minorities in Pakistan the Sikhs, Hindus, Christians live in constant fear and it is state sponsored suppression of their rights.

This is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalised by its leadership and even justified.

The dissenting voices are muzzled daily and enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are well documented.

The Indian representative at the United Nations told that India desires normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan.

However, it is for Pakistan to work sincerely towards creating a conducive atmosphere.

These include by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible actions to not allow cross border terrorism from its soil against Indi in any manner.