Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     26 Sep 2021 06:02:18      انڈین آواز

New Delhi slams Islamabad for misusing UN platforms to spread false propaganda against India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

New Delhi has slammed Islamabad for misusing platforms provided by United Nations to propagate false and malicious propaganda against India.

In its right to reply in response to the reference made by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, India’s first secretary at the United Nations, Sneha Dubey said Islamabad has an established history of aiding and abetting the terrorists.

She added that regrettably, this is not the first time the leader of Pakistan has resorted to spread false and malicious propaganda against India.

These attempts are nothing but seeking in vain to divert the global attention from the sad state of Pakistan where terrorists are roaming free.

One has also to see to it how the lives of ordinary people, especially belonging to the minority communities are turned upside down.

The Indian representative at United Nations told that the member nations know that Pakistan has a policy of harbouring, aiding and actively supporting terrorists.

She stated that Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India and Pakistan must vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.

She added that the minorities in Pakistan the Sikhs, Hindus, Christians live in constant fear and it is state sponsored suppression of their rights.

This is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalised by its leadership and even justified.

The dissenting voices are muzzled daily and enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are well documented.

The Indian representative at the United Nations told that India desires normal relations with all its neighbours, including Pakistan.

However, it is for Pakistan to work sincerely towards creating a conducive atmosphere.

These include by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible actions to not allow cross border terrorism from its soil against Indi in any manner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Durand Cup: Bengaluru FC beat Army Green to complete semifinal lineup

HSB Kolkata, 25 September; Bengaluru FC (BFC) came from behind yet again to register a 3-2 win against Army ...

Indian Women’s hockey team is now a force to reckon with at International Level: Midfielder Neha Goyal

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace midfielder Neha Goyal feels that the women's hockey team with their super ...

IPL: Chennai Super Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets

AMN Chennai Super Kings defeat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Match 35 of the Indian Premier ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz