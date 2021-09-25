Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
PM Modi to bring home 157 artefacts, antiquities from US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is bringing home 157 artefacts and antiquities, which were handed over to India by the US during his visit. Both he and President Joe Biden had expressed commitment to strengthening efforts to combat theft, illicit trade and trafficking of cultural objects.

As per the reports, nearly half of the artefacts (71) are cultural; the other half consists of figurines related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9).

The PM conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.

The list of 157 artefacts includes a diverse set of items including a one-and-a-half metre bas relief panel of Revanta in sandstone dating 10th CE and an 8.5 cm tall, exquisite bronze Nataraja from the 12th CE.

As per the government sources, only 13 antiquities were retrieved by India from different countries between 1976 and 2013 but between 2014 and 2021, when Modi came to power, over 200 antiquities have either returned or are in the process of being returned.

Items largely belong to 11th-14th CE and historic antiquities like copper anthropomorphic objects of 2000 BC or terracotta vases from 2nd CE.

“Some 45 antiquities belong to Before Common Era. Half of the artefacts are cultural, other half are figurines relating to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism, reported ANI.

These artefacts are made of metal, stone and terracotta.

The bronze collection primarily contains ornate figurines of well-known postures of Lakshmi Narayana, Buddha, Vishnu, Siva Parvathi, 24 Jain Tirthankaras and Kankalamurti, Brahmi and Nandikesa besides other unnamed deities and divine figures.

The motifs include religious sculptures from Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism as well as secular motifs.

There are 56 terracotta pieces and an 18th CE sword with a sheath and an inscription mentioning Guru Hargovind Singh in Persian.

