AT UNGA PM Modi calls for strengthening global laws and global values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today called for global order and to strengthen global laws and the global values. He warned the global community to be aware of the challenges of terrorism.

The Prime Minister said that those who use it as a political tool must understand that terrorism is a double edged sword and can be a threat for them as well.

Mr. Modi said that it must be ensured that Afghan soil is not used for terror activities.

Without naming any country, he said that some nations are trying to use the fragile situation in Afghanistan as a tool, which must be stopped.

The Prime Minister said the women, children and minorities need help and we must reach out to them.

Pointing at the relevance of United Nations, Prime Minister said, it needs to improve its effectiveness and enhance reliability.

He referred to the fact that questions have been raised about its role in the origin and handling of COVID crisis, climate crisis, proxy wars and the developments in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was a message of hope, caution and earnestly.

Referring to the maritime security, Mr. Modi underlined the need to have a rule-based order.

He said we can take a leaf out of the UN Security Council Resolution passed under the Presidency of India.

Highlighting India’s strides in COVID care, the Prime Minister said, India not only successfully tackled the challenge but now exporting the vaccine to the needy countries.

He urged the vaccine manufacturers to COME AND MAKE VACCINES IN INDIA.

Citing the example of how the Government’s program reached to last mile with the use and help of technology, Mr. Modi told that India has clearly shown to the world that democracy can deliver.

He said that it is the strength of India’s democracy that a person of humble origins rise to the ranks as the Prime Minister of the country after starting his journey as tea seller at a Railway station.

Mr. Modi mentioned of Antyodaya as the Integrated Equitable Development as his theme.

The Prime Minister said that the global economy needs diversification and hence we need to expand the global value chain.

It requires a democratic and reliable partner, which India can provide. However it is required to have a balance in economy and ecology.

He cautioned that the ocean resources should be used and not abused and we must be wary of the dangers of expansion and exclusion.

Mr. Modi announced that India is developing the world’s largest Green Hydrogen hub.

The Prime Minister underlined the importance of science based rational and progressive thinking. to overcome the challenges of regressive thinking and extremism.

Mr. Modi summed up his address with a poem by Gurudeb Rabindranath Tagore.