New Delhi hosts 27th WAIPA World Investment Conference from 11th December

AMN / WEB DESK

India will host the four-day 27th WAIPA World Investment Conference in New Delhi from tomorrow, 11th December. National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, and World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies are organizing the conference at the India International Convention & Expo Centre – Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, it will be the largest World Investment Conference ever.



Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal will deliver the keynote address on the Role of Trade and Investment in the Decade of Action on 13th December. Shri Goyal will also launch the Experience India Centre (EIC), showcasing the best of India’s offerings across services, technology, and products through a variety of technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive touch screens, and projection mapping.



World Investment Conference is being held in India for the first time. Over 1000 attendees, 50 Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) and various multilateral agencies will attend the conference.