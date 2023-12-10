इंडियन आवाज़     10 Dec 2023 11:55:32      انڈین آواز

New Delhi hosts 27th WAIPA World Investment Conference from 11th December

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

India will host the four-day 27th WAIPA World Investment Conference in New Delhi from tomorrow, 11th December. National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of the Government of India, and World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies are organizing the conference at the India International Convention & Expo Centre – Yashobhoomi, New Delhi.

Under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, it will be the largest World Investment Conference ever.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, and Textiles, Shri Piyush Goyal will deliver the keynote address on the Role of Trade and Investment in the Decade of Action on 13th December. Shri Goyal will also launch the Experience India Centre (EIC), showcasing the best of India’s offerings across services, technology, and products through a variety of technologies, including virtual reality, augmented reality, interactive touch screens, and projection mapping.

World Investment Conference is being held in India for the first time. Over 1000 attendees, 50 Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) and various multilateral agencies will attend the conference. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بزرگوں کے خلاف سائبر کرائم کے کیسز میں اضافہ

دہلی میں سائبر کرائم کا شکار ہونے والے بزرگ شہریوں کے معاملے ...

غزہ میں فوری جنگ بندی کی قرارداد کو امریکہ نے پھر ویٹو کردیا

مشرق وسطیٰ خاص طور پر غزہ کی پٹی میں انسانی بحران پر اقوام مت ...

سعودی عرب کو ورلڈ ایکسپو 2030 کی میزبانی مل گئی

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ سال قطر کی جانب سے فٹ بال ورلڈ کپ کے انعقاد ...

MARQUEE

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart