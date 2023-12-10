Jaishankar asks big businesses Houses to help build supply chains and support local vendors

AMN / WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that the world looks at India as an exceptionally strong area of growth. Addressing the 96th Annual General Meeting of FICCI in New Delhi on Saturday, the Minister said government is clear that while opening up to the world may be good, it must happen only when there is a level playing field for the industry at home. He stressed that it cannot be at the cost of Indian industry.



Dr Jaishankar drove home the point that it is important for big businessess in India to help build Indian supply chains, and support Indian vendors. He added that a large economy like India should have its own supply chain and it is important that India is ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in this regard. He pointed out that the world is heading towards greater insecurity and more protectionism. He added that the way trading rules have been implemented over the last two to three decades has raised many questions about its effectiveness and credibility.



The External Affairs Minister said government has big ambitions and the aim is to make India a developed country in the next 25 years. He said that ‘Bharat’ to him is a belief and an attitude and ‘Bharat’ also has an economic dimension. He also said that ‘Bharat” is laden with symbolism and captures centuries of ‘what Indians are all about’ as a people.