Govt bans export of onions till March 2024 to increase domestic availability

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central government has banned the export of onions till March 2024. The move is aimed at ensuring enough availability of onions in the domestic markets and keeping a check on prices. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) issued a notification to this effect. It came into effect yesterday.



As per the notification, the consignments of onions will be allowed to be exported in case the loading of onions on the ship has commenced before this notification and where the shipping bill is filed and vessels have already arrived and anchored in Indian ports for loading of onion and their rotation number has been allocated before the notification. The period of export for these exceptions will be up to 5th of January next year.

The notification added that the export of onions will also be allowed based on permission granted by the Centre to other countries based on the request of their governments.