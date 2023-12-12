इंडियन आवाज़     12 Dec 2023 08:36:58      انڈین آواز

India’s Retail Inflation surges 5.55 % in November

Retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), surged 5.55 percent in November on an annual basis as against 4.87 percent in October this year. Retail Inflation data has remained within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band of 2-6 percent. The data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that the food inflation for November stood at 8.70 percent. 

RBI has left the inflation target unchanged at 5.4 percent in its December policy meeting. The central bank also kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

