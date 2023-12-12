India’s Retail Inflation surges 5.55 % in November

Retail inflation, based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI), surged 5.55 percent in November on an annual basis as against 4.87 percent in October this year. Retail Inflation data has remained within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band of 2-6 percent. The data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that the food inflation for November stood at 8.70 percent.



RBI has left the inflation target unchanged at 5.4 percent in its December policy meeting. The central bank also kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5 percent.