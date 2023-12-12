India registers massive growth in cruise sector in last ten years

India has registered massive growth in the cruise sector in the last ten years. Replying to supplementaries during question hours in Rajya Sabha, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, the number of passengers has registered three times growth and reached to over eight lakh 72 thousand.

He said, the government is working with integrated approach for the promotion of Cruise tourism. Mr Sonowal said, the longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas from Varanasi to Dibrugarh is fully booked till 2026. The Minister said, India has become the global destination for the river and ocean cruise.