India’s industrial production growth rose to a 16-month high of 11.7 percent in October against a contraction of 4.1 per cent in the same period last year.



Factory output is measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production. The data released by the National Statistical Office showed that the manufacturing sector’s output grew by 10.4 per cent in October 2023 while Mining production rose 13.1 per cent during the month.