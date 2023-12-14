Sensex and Nifty hit record high as US Federal Reserve signals end of rate hikes

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit all-time high today, tracking a global market rally after the US Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged. The US Federal Reserve also signalled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark interest rate next year. Cheering the move, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped over 796 points to hit its all-time peak of 70,381 in early trade. The Nifty rallied over 222 points to reach its record peak of 21,148.



In Asian markets, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong are trading in the positive territory while Tokyo quoted lower. The US markets ended with significant gains last night.

The US Federal Reserve has kept its key interest rates unchanged for a third straight time. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome H. Powell said that Fed officials signalled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark rate next year.