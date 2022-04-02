FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     03 Apr 2022 02:22:59      انڈین آواز

New Corona variant XE found in UK

Leave a comment
Published On: By

More transmissible than any strain of Covid: WHO

AMN/ WEB DESK

A new Covid variant has been found in the UK, the World Health Organisation said in its latest report. The new mutant, called XE, may be more transmissible than any strain of COVID-19, the health body said.

XE is a recombinant which is a mutation of BA’1 and BA.2 Omicron strains. Recombinant mutations emerge when a patient is infected by multiple variants of Covid. The variants mix up their genetic material during replication and form a new mutation, UK experts said in a paper published in British Medical Journal.

The World Health Organisation said that the new mutation XE appears to be 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Federation Cup  Athletics; Kartik Kumar, Sanjivani Jadhav claim 10000m crowns in personal best times

Harpal  Singh Bedi Long distance runners Kartik Kumar ,Sajivani Baburao Jadhav  Pole Vaulter  Rosy Meena ...

Hockey: India beat England (3-2) in shoot-out  to top the FIH Pro League Table

Harpal Singh Bedi Bhubaneswar  2 April :  India piped   England 3-2 in a dramatic  ...

Thailand Open Boxing: Minakshi to open Indian challenge as men and women boxers handed contrasting draws 

Harpal Singh Bedi Indian men  and women boxers received  contrasting draws at the  Thailand Open Interna ...

خبرنامہ

ممبئی میں مسلم کمیونٹی کے لیے رہائشی سول سروسز کوچنگ پروگرام کا افتتاح

حکومت کی ’’بیک اپ ٹو بریلینس‘‘ پالیسی نے مرکزی حکومت کی مل ...

حکومت یوکرین میں پھنسے ہوئے بھارتی شہریوں کو واپس لانے کیلئے دن رات کام کر رہی ہے: وزیر اعظم

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار جنگ سے تباہ حال یوکری ...

اب تک 12,000 ہندوستانی شہری یوکرین چھوڑ چکے ہیں: حکومت

اسٹاف رپورٹر/ نئی دہلی ہندوستان کے سکریٹری خارجہ ہرش وردھن ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart