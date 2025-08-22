Netanyahu Orders Talks for Hostage Release, Approves Major Assault on Gaza City

AMN/ WEB DESK

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered immediate negotiations for the release of all remaining hostages in Gaza, while also approving a major military assault on Gaza City. This comes after Hamas agreed to a Qatari-Egyptian proposal for a 60-day ceasefire on Monday, which would see half the hostages freed. However, Netanyahu rejected the deal, insisting Israel will only accept a full release of all hostages at once.

In a video statement yesterday, Netanyahu said both defeating Hamas and freeing the hostages are goals that go hand in hand. He did not share details about the next steps in the negotiations but said talks would begin once a location is decided.

Israeli media reported that officials oppose any deal involving only a partial release of hostages. Netanyahu’s office recently stated that ending the war depends on disarming Hamas, demilitarising Gaza, Israeli control of its borders, and removing both Hamas and the Palestinian Authority from power there. Meanwhile, the Israeli military has started preparing for a major ground offensive in Gaza City. Residents have been warned to evacuate to the south.