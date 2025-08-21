PM Modi discusses peace efforts in Ukraine & West Asia with French President Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today had a telephonic conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron. In a Statement of the Prime Minister’s office, both the leaders exchanged views on the ongoing efforts for peaceful resolution of conflicts in Ukraine and the West Asia region. It said that Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for peaceful resolution of the conflicts and early restoration of peace and stability. It added that the leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral cooperation agenda, including in the areas of trade, defence, civil nuclear cooperation, technology and energy. It further said, President Macron also conveyed support for early conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement between India and the EU.

