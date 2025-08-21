Bangladesh, Pakistan approve visa-free entry for diplomats, govt officials

Zakir Hossain / Dhaka

Bangladesh and Pakistan have approved a reciprocal agreement allowing holders of diplomatic and official passports to travel visa-free between the two countries.

The decision was cleared at a meeting of the Advisory Council chaired by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Dhaka on Thursday. “Bangladesh has signed the agreement with Pakistan for the next five years. This is a routine matter.

Previously, Bangladesh entered into such agreements with 30 countries. With the addition of Pakistan, the total number of countries with such agreements has become 31,” Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary Shafiqul Alam told reporters at the Foreign Service Academy.

He added, “This one with Pakistan will also remain valid for five years. Holders of such passports from both countries will enjoy visa-free travel. This is a standard practice.”

Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder confirmed that Islamabad has already approved the deal.

Pakistan eyes stronger trade ties with Bangladesh

Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday met Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) President Taskeen Ahmed, stressing enhanced bilateral trade during his ongoing four-day visit to Bangladesh (Aug 21–24).

DCCI chief Ahmed said people of both countries share “many similarities in culture, food and lifestyle,” noting strong demand in Bangladesh for Pakistani textiles and jewellery. He urged that a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would boost trade, adding: “Direct passenger and cargo flights would enhance business connectivity between the two countries.”

Kamal underlined that both economies rely heavily on apparel and textiles, but “diversification of exportable products is crucial.” He highlighted rising demand in Europe, Canada and the US for reused clothing, saying: “Entrepreneurs of both Pakistan and Bangladesh can collaborate to tap this huge market.”

The minister stressed joint ventures to expand exports to Africa, East Africa and Central Asia, pointing out Pakistan’s strengths in cement, sugar, footwear and leather goods. “Bangladesh could consider importing these items from Pakistan,” he said. He further noted that adopting new technologies and value addition in agriculture could help tap into the billion-dollar global market.

Kamal also announced that a “Single Country Exhibition” of Pakistani products would be held soon in Bangladesh to bolster private sector ties. Pakistan’s High Commissioner Imran Haider, DCCI senior office-bearers, and officials from the Pakistan High Commission attended the meeting.