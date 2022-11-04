FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Nov 2022 10:50:28      انڈین آواز

Netanyahu comes back to power in Israel; PM Modi congratulates him

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has made a stunning come back to power as his Likud party and its far-right and religious allies emerged victorious in the Tuesday elections.

According to final results released yesterday, the coalition has won 64 of 120 Parliament seats in the country’s fifth election in less than four years.

Mr. Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud party won 32 seats WITH his right-wing religious and nationalist bloc TOGETHER WINNING 64 in the 120-seat parliament, or Knesset.

Lapid’s Yesh Atid party won 24 seats. His bloc of right-wing, left-wing and Arab parties TOGETHER secured 51.

73-year-old Benjamin Netanyahu is the longest-serving Prime Minister, having been elected for five times over the course of 15 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Benjamin Netanyahu for his success in the Israeli general elections. He said, he is looking forward to continue their joint efforts to deepen the India-Israel strategic partnership.

Mr. Modi also thanked Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid for giving priority to the India-Israel strategic partnership. Modi also put out tweets in Hebrew with the same message.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

 Golf: Disappointing show by the Indians as only Nishna among six make cut at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific,

Pattaya, Thailand, 4 November ; Indians put up a disappointing show as only Mumbai based Nishna Patel mad ...

Shiva Thapa in quarters of Asian Elite Boxing Championships

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 4 November : Five- time Asian Championships medalist Shiva Thapa chalked ou ...

Asian Boxing Championship: Mohammad Hussamuddin, Lakshya Chahar advance to quarterfinals

AMN Indian boxers Mohammad Hussamuddin and Lakshya Chahar advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Boxing ...

خبرنامہ

فیفا ورلڈ کپ اور قطر- FIFA

روہیل اکبر قطر کے شہر دوحہ میں فٹ بال کا عالمی میلہ سجنے جا ...

زراعت کو درپیش چیلنج اور اسکا ادراک

عندلیب اختر ہندوستان میں زراعت کاشعبہ ریڑھ کی ہڈی کی حیثیت ...

 امیر ملک میں غربت کیسی ہوتی ہے؟

Photo: UNICEF ایشیائی او ر دیگر ترقی پذیر ملکوں میں یہ غلط فہمی ع ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

@Powered By: Logicsart