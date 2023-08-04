इंडियन आवाज़     04 Aug 2023 03:40:01      انڈین آواز
Net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints for Q1YFY24 saw a rise of 382.7% to Rs 734 crore

AMN / WEB DESK

The consolidated net profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited for the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1YFY24) saw a rise of 382.7 per cent to Rs 734 crore, compared to Rs 152.05 crore for the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in a BSE filing.
Sequentially, the net profit was up 662.6 per cent. In Q4FY23, the net profit of the company was Rs 96.24 crore.

The revenue from operations for Q1FY24 came in at Rs 2,156.80 crore, compared to Rs 2,051.37 crore year-on-year (YoY). This is a rise of 5.13 per cent.
On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the revenue for operations was up 24.41 per cent. It was Rs 1,733.59 crore in Q4FY23.

