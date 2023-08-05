India can achieve $5-trn economy target within 18 months: NaBFID chairman K V Kamath

AMN / WEB DESK

Chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), K V Kamath has exhorted confidence that India has potential to achieve the $5-trillion economy target within 18 months.



“Between 2003 and 2008, we doubled our growth, which was the fastest growth till now. There were various reasons we slowed down, but we caught up again. Now, we are confidently talking of taking our $3.5 or $4 trillion (economy), somewhere in between, to $5 trillion in the next 18 months or so,” Kamath said at the annual Maharashtra Green Infrastructure Conclave 2023.

He added, “These numbers are also dependent on the exchange rate, but I think for the nation $5 trillion (economy) is in sight.”

He further emphasised on Maharashtra’s potential for growth and encouraged stakeholders to set their sights on a $5-trillion economy instead of settling for a $1-trillion one.