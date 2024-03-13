Nepal PM Wins Parliamentary Vote Of Confidence

WEB DESK

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ received 157 votes in his favour in the floor test in Nepal Parliament on Tuesday. CPN (Maoist Centre) Chairperson Dahal had presented a proposal in the House of Representatives as per Rule 155 of the House of Representatives Regulations, 2079 BS, seeking a vote of confidence under Article 100, Sub-Article (2) of the Constitution of Nepal.

Addressing the meeting of the House of Representatives, the Prime Minister tabled the proposal, seeking a vote of confidence as the Prime Minister. Making a statement in the parliament, he urged lawmakers to give him a vote of confidence to prevent various anomalies inconsistent with the spirit of the constitution. He argued on the occasion that the government needed to get the confidence vote to improve the business environment in the economy and to bring about a change in the social anarchy, rage and negative thinking engendered by the political instability, for which a new alliance was important.

Due to discontent in governance, the alliance between the Nepali Congress and the CPN (Maoist Centre) broke. A new alliance was forged by Prachanda with K P Sharma Oli-led CPN (UML), and other three parties namely, Rashtriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party and Unified Socialist.

Prime Minister Dahal, who has the support of the new alliance, took a vote of confidence for the third time in the House of Representatives today.