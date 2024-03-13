Somali Pirates hijack Bangladeshi Ship

AMN / WEB DESK

A Bangladeshi-flagged cargo vessel, MV Abdullah, carrying coal and manned by 23 crew members has been hijacked by Somalian pirates in the Indian Ocean near Somalia coast.

The ship was heading for Dubai from Mozambique’s Maputo port when the pirates attacked. This is the second instance of a Bangladeshi-flagged ship hijacked by Somali pirates.

MV Abdullah is owned by SR Shipping Lines – a sister company of Chattogram-based Kabir Steel and Rerolling Mill (KSRM) Group. All crew members are being held hostage by the pirates, said KSRM’s media adviser Mizanul Islam.

He said that they got a short message around 1:30pm on Tuesday from the captain informing them of the hijacking of the ship by pirates in the Indian Ocean. He further said that the pirates have not contacted them yet for any ransom.

Bangladesh Shipping Department officials said that they have already contacted various international organisations and embassies through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to aid in rescuing the ship and the sailors on board.