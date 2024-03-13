Global Media Congress Urges Strong Leadership For Evolving Industry

AMN

A White Paper titled “Decisive Leadership in an Increasingly Complex Media Landscape” was unveiled at a recent Global Media Congress event in Nairobi, Kenya. The paper, launched by Emirates News Agency, the official news agency of the United Arab Emirates, sheds light on key trends and challenges facing the industry.

WAM Director-General Mohamed Jalal Alrayssi underscored the urgency for strong leadership, stating, “The media industry is in a state of flux, and this White Paper delves into the critical decisions media leaders must make to navigate this change.”

The White Paper explores a range of critical themes, including the potential and pitfalls of Artificial Intelligence in newsrooms. While AI offers possibilities to combat media decline, concerns regarding job losses and algorithmic bias remain. The paper also examines the potential revival of print journalism through a renewed focus on quality and authenticity. Recognizing the shift in audience preferences, the White Paper emphasizes the need for media to adapt to the rise of video-centric platforms like TikTok and YouTube.The report highlights the growing field of women’s sports journalism, fueled by digital platforms and increased interest in the arena. It further explores the transformative impact of technology on sports reporting, with data analysis emerging as a crucial element. The fight against misinformation, especially with the rise of AI tools, is another key theme. The paper emphasizes the importance of media literacy to equip audiences with critical thinking skills.

Environmental journalism is also addressed, urging practitioners to develop innovative approaches to engage audiences beyond crisis situations. Finally, the paper emphasizes the crucial role of responsible data interpretation for accurate reporting in the growing field of data journalism. The Global Media Congress serves as a vital platform for media professionals worldwide to discuss and address the challenges and opportunities shaping the industry. As media landscapes continue to evolve, the call for strong and decisive leadership becomes increasingly important to ensure a sustainable future for media.