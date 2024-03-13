Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ To Take Vote Of Confidence In House Of Representatives Of Nepal

WEB DESK

Prime Minister of Nepal Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ is taking a vote of confidence in the meeting of the House of Representatives (HoR) scheduled for today. The federal parliamentary secretariat has already made necessary preparations to this effect. The HoR meeting is scheduled to be held at 11 am today. The Prime Minister is going to seek the vote of confidence again today after the Nepali Congress withdrew the vote of confidence given to the Prime Minister with the change in the ruling coalition on March 4.

Dahal, also the chairperson of the CPN (Maoist Centre), was elected the Prime Minister on 25 December 2022. He had taken the vote of confidence on 10 January 2023. Out of the 270 lawmakers present in the parliament, 268 gave a vote of confidence to PM Dahal. At the moment, all the parties, including Nepali Congress had given him a vote of confidence.

During the presidential election, the ruling coalition changed again. CPN (UML), Rastriya Swatantra Party, and Rastriya Prajatantra Party withdrew their support to the government. Prime Minister Dahal again took the vote of confidence on 20 March 2023, after the change of the ruling coalition. He had secured 172 votes at the HoR.

After the change of alliance again on 4 March, the then-ruling partner Nepali Congress withdrew support and is now in opposition. CPN (UML), CPN (Maoist Centre), Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajwadi Party, and CPN (Unified Socialist) have formed a new alliance. Prime Minister Dahal, who has the support of the new alliance, is going to take a vote of confidence in the House of Representatives today.