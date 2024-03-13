US To Send 300 Million Dollars In Military Weapons To Ukraine

WEB DESK

The US will send 300 million dollars in military weapons to Ukraine, including ammunition, rockets, and anti-aircraft missiles. The surprise announcement came, as a bill in Congress to send further aid to Ukraine stalls amid partisan debate. The US shipment, the first in nearly three months, is intended to prevent Ukraine from losing ground to Russia. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said this aid is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine’s battlefield needs. He said this ammunition will keep Ukraine’s guns firing for a period, but only a short period. Mr. Sullivan added that it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition. The White House has been appealing to Congress for months to pass a budget that sends aid to Ukraine, as well as Israel and Taiwan.