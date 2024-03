AMN

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday expanded his Cabinet for a second time by inducting two new members.

Prachanda inducted senior Madhesi leader and chairman of the Janata Samajwadi Party (JSP) Upendra Yadav as the Minister for Population and Health and Koshor Shah, also from JSP, as Minister for Forest. With this, the number of Ministers, in the Council of Ministers led by Prime Minister Prachanda, has reached 22.