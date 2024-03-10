US Military Helicopter Crash in Texas, 3 Killed

AMN / WEB DESK

Two National Guard soldiers and a U.S. Border Patrol agent were killed when a helicopter patrolling the U.S. border with Mexico crashed Friday, the U.S. military said.

In a statement, the U.S Joint North Task Force said the UH-72 Lakota helicopter assigned to the federal southwest border support mission crashed at 2:50 p.m. while conducting aviation operations near Rio Grande City, Texas.

The Joint North Task Force statement said another soldier was injured. The statement said the names of the victims will not be released until next of kin have been notified. The cause of the accident is under investigation.