Nepal Celebrates Basanta Panchami; President Paudel Attends Saraswati Puja

WEB DESK

Hindu devotees in Nepal are celebrating Basanta Panchami as an important day to forsake negative thinking and fill the self with positivity, as this festival is considered propitious for initiating all kinds of pious works and activities. President of Nepal Ram Chandra Paudel attended the Basanta Panchami ceremony and listened to the recitation of religious scriptures celebrating Goddess Saraswati at Hanumandhoka in Kathmandu valley today. The Basanta Shravan is organized every year on Saraswati puja. Saraswati is the Goddess of knowledge and learning. Vice President of Nepal Ramsahay Prasad Yadav wished Nepalese that the occasion of Basanta Shrawan and Saraswati Pooja motivate all to become energetic and innovative throughout their entire lives. Thousands of people visit Saraswati temple in Swayambhunath premises in Kathmandu to offer puja to goddess Saraswati.- AIR