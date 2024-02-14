North Korea Launches Multiple Cruise Missiles into Sea of Japan, South Korea on High Alert

AMN / WEB DESK

South Korea Military said that North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles into the Sea of Japan today.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said, military detected several unknown cruise missiles over the waters northeast of Wonsan this morning.

It further said that South Korea’s military was strengthening surveillance and vigilance, and closely watching for any additional signs and activities from North Korea.

Meanwhile, it was not immediately clear whether the missiles were fired from land or from sea assets.

North Korea is subject to international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons and missile program.